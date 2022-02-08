Something just does not ring right

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Something does not ring right. The head is removed for perceived alliance with an opposition party (SN Feb 6) to be replaced by someone known to be aligned and associated with the party in power.

How transparent is that? Further the removed head is suddenly found not ‘our most high ranking candidate’ (KN Feb 6) following an interview process. How is that possible, having been at the helm of the organisation from its inception?

Something just does not ring right.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed