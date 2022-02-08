Latest update February 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 08, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Something does not ring right. The head is removed for perceived alliance with an opposition party (SN Feb 6) to be replaced by someone known to be aligned and associated with the party in power.
How transparent is that? Further the removed head is suddenly found not ‘our most high ranking candidate’ (KN Feb 6) following an interview process. How is that possible, having been at the helm of the organisation from its inception?
Something just does not ring right.
Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed
Feb 08, 2022Kaieteur News – The newly formed Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club will be hosting the Momentum cycle road race on Sunday. The race will pedal off at Carifesta Avenue at 07:30hrs and proceed to...
Feb 08, 2022
Feb 08, 2022
Feb 08, 2022
Feb 08, 2022
Feb 08, 2022
Today marks 43 years I have been married to my soul-mate, Janet. When I look back on the memories I think of how unpredictable... more
The parliamentary representatives of the APNU+AFC do not represent half of the country. Neither do the parliamentary representatives... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]