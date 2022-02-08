Latest update February 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Region 3 woman is latest COVID-19 fatality

Feb 08, 2022

– 16 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – An unvaccinated 66-year-old woman from Region Three, who contracted COVID-19, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported that the woman died yesterday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,182.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded a massive decline in new infections, with just 16 recorded in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,616.
Last month, local health officials recorded a tremendous increase in cases just after the busy Christmas season ended. On many days, daily infections had even surpassed the 1,000 mark. The rise in cases was attributed to the easily transmissible new variant, Omicron.
Further, the dashboard data shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit; 111 people are in institutional isolation, 5,242 are in home isolation and 24 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 55,064 people have recovered from the virus.

Features/Columnists

  • The source of the confusion

    The parliamentary representatives of the APNU+AFC do not represent half of the country. Neither do the parliamentary representatives... more

