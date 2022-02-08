Latest update February 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 08, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – The Home Box Office Organization (HBO) Max gat a series named Peacemaker. De ratings good and dem thinking bout extending it tuh a second season.
In Guyana, a peacemaker meet he Maker. He try fuh part a fight, according tuh some reports, and get fatally shoot. Is a sad, sad incident.
It cause nuff ah dem bloggers fuh exclaim how dat is why dem don’t go and part no fight. You does end up de worse off.
But if people nah part fight or try to soothe a dispute, it could end up with de same result; somebody could get murder or seriously injured. Peace-making is better dan having to take somebody to de hospital.
But too many times in Guyana, de peacemaker does end up de worse off. Dat is why some people does mind dem own business and people does call dem selfish. But with all dem knife and gun wah deh bout nowadays, people turning a blind eye to when people getting rob or in a fight. But if everybody turn a blind eye we gan be living in a blind Kingdom.
It mek dem boys remember how dem bin telling dem grandchildren de other day bout de time when dem boys intervene in a quarrel between two men in a rum shop. One ah de men had a shovel in he hand and swinging de shovel towards de other man and he say, “I gan knock yuh brains out.”
It was at dat very moment dat dem boys got between de two men.
Talk half. Leff half.
