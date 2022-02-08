Over 300 turn up for medical outreach at Issano

Kaieteur News – Six months of planning by the US Embassy’s Civil Affairs Team bore fruit last week Sunday after more than 300 residents from Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven, turned up for a medical outreach it hosted at Issano, along with the Guyana Medical Relief.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the teams’ leader, Aaron Staton pointed out that the outreach would not have become a reality without coordinating with the Guyana Medical Relief, and the Region Seven Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) office.

Kaieteur News had accompanied the team during trips it made to “geographically challenging” Region Seven last year, in order to find a suitable place where many can have easy access to the medical services it wanted to provide. The team in speed boats rode the scary rapids of the Cuyuni and Mazaruni rivers, hiked the rough terrain of the steamy, hot jungle just to meet with residents and plan the outreach.

After months of planning, the US team decided that the ideal location to host the outreach would be Issano located in Middle Mazaruni.

Indeed, their pick was the right one and last week Sunday a team of 47 doctors, and other levels of health care workers travel to the village to volunteer their services.

More than 300 residents from neighbouring villages and Issano flocked the community centre just to receive treatment for various illnesses they had. One of the residents, who attended the outreach, Kimberly Joseph, expressed her gratitude for having medical professionals visit her in her own village.

Although there are health centres in these villages, many would have to travel miles, spending thousands of dollars on transportation just to get a proper medical check-up at the Bartica Regional Hospital or city hospitals.

The villagers were able to benefit from medical services such as dentistry, general medicine and optometry just a stone’s throw away from their home. Screening for cervical cancer and massage therapy were also conducted at the outreach.

Apart from being attended to by the doctors, residents received free medicines for whatever illnesses they had and for those who had eyesight problems, they received free prescription reading glasses.

Staton, the team leader, related that the common illness treated by the doctors that day were diabetes, hypertension, and malaria. Also, several tooth extractions that were done and cases of internal parasites, especially among children, were also catered to.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Region 7, Kenneth Williams said that he is pleased with the efforts made by the Guyana Medical Relief and the US Team to provide health care for Guyanese living in “these geographically challenging locations.”

It should be noted, however, that this is not the first time that the American team has conducted a medical outreach in the country. During the first quarter of last year it had conducted a mega outreach in Region One where at least 2,500 people were seen.