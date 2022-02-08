Motorcyclist dies after riding into deep pothole

Latest update February 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Dave Taylor, a 23-year-old man of Laluni Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway died tragically on Saturday last, after he accidently rode his motorcycle into a pothole along the Laluni Access Road.
The accident took place around 22:30hrs while Taylor and his friend, his pillion rider at the time, were returning home from an outing.
According to police, Taylor was speeding and had accidently rode into the pothole filled with water and lost control of his bike. Kaieteur News understands that the road was dark and Taylor reportedly did not know the pothole was deep.
After riding into the hole at high a rate of speed, both Taylor and his pillion rider were thrown from the motorcycle and landed onto the road. Both were severely injured and had to be picked up by persons passing who rushed them to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for treatment.
Upon their arrival, doctors revealed that Taylor was already dead. As it relates to his injured friend, doctors placed him in an ambulance and he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further treatment.
