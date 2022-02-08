Momentum cycle road race set for Sunday

Kaieteur News – The newly formed Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club will be hosting the Momentum cycle road race on Sunday.

The race will pedal off at Carifesta Avenue at 07:30hrs and proceed to Mahaica Bridge before returning to the point origin for the finish. Cyclists will be required to use the old road on their way up and the new while returning.

50 cyclists are expected to start the race which will kick start the new season, while all covid guidelines will be enforced. Cyclists are asked to be present at the starting point at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the race to facilitate the covid testing and registration.

The race will be contested in the open, junior, veterans and female categories and it is being sanctioned the Guyana Cycling Federation.

Among cyclists set to take part are Christopher Griffith, Jamaul John, Mario Washington, Paul De Nobrega, Walter Grant-Stuart, Andre Green, Marcus Keiler, Abigail Spencer, Marica Dick, Alex Wong, Aaron Newton, Briton John, Alex Mendez and Marlon Williams.

This is the second event the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club has organised as they had successfully the staged the one Guyana race to Suriname ride last week. The race is being sponsored by Ray’s Auto Spare, International Import and Supply and Professional Key Shop.