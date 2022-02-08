Man killed trying to save friend from bullets

Kaieteur News – A night out with friends ended tragically for a 24-year-old clothes vendor, Carlos Waithe, who had his life snuffed out early yesterday morning while trying to save one of his friends from being gunned down by several men.

Waithe, a resident of Norton and George Streets, Georgetown, was killed from a bullet to the head around 04:00hrs on Leopold Street.

However, Kaieteur News has learnt that he was not the one that the men wanted to kill; they were initially after his friend.

Earlier that night, Waithe had left his home for a Sunday night hang with friends and was reportedly bar-hopping. Sometime around 01:00hrs he went home but subsequently left after another friend called him to share a few drinks at a popular bar located on Breda and Smyth Streets, not too far from his home.

The decision to leave his home turned out to be a fatal one. While there, an argument broke out between the friend, who invited him, and several men.

The verbal confrontation soon escalated and the men reportedly took out handguns to shoot the friend. Eyewitnesses described what followed as something “out of a movie scene”.

His friend, according to reports, began to ran towards Leopold Street and the men gave chase firing several shots behind him.

Police reported that Waithe decided to run behind the men saying, “y’all can’t shoot da man.” It was at this point, while trying to save his friend, that the men turned their attention to Waithe, firing several rounds in his direction.

Waithe reportedly fell to the ground and remain still while the shooters escaped.

At the scene, shortly after 04:00hrs, many of the man’s friends were crying and still in disbelief.

Waithe was lying face down and some of his friends were seen shaking him to see if he was still alive as they awaited a taxi to transport him to the hospital. The clothes vendor remained motionless even as he was being rushed to the hospital.

According to police, he was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Up to press time yesterday, no one was arrested.