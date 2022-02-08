GAPLF Novices C/Ships set for February 13

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) will run off its Novices/Juniors/Sub-juniors Powerlifting Championships on Sunday 13th February at the St. Stanislaus College Auditorium.

These Championships, which commence the GAPLF’s calendar of events for the year, will have a prompt start at 09:00 hrs. Athletes are asked to present themselves for weigh-in and equipment check between 06:30 hrs and 08:00 hrs.

The Novices gives athletes an opportunity to showcase their ‘lifting’ abilities as first-time competitors. The Juniors/Sub-juniors Category allows the younger athletes, who are not necessarily first-timers, to compete on the ‘big’ stage.

This year’s Championship will not be short of excitement and expectations as these athletes will spare no effort to catch the judges’ and selectors’ attention for future competitions.

Information reaching the competition coordinators suggests that all gyms that participated at the recently held Senior Nationals will be represented at these Championships in the persons of the younger athletes.

Powerhouse gyms such as Roy’s Gym from Essequibo, Hard-Core Gym from Berbice, Exodus Gym from Georgetown and Life Gym from the East Coast of Demerara have all signaled their intention to participate.

Importantly also, the GAPLF has shortlisted athletes for international duties for 2022. These athletes would have all achieved qualifying standards/totals at Senior Nationals 2021 for their respective category and weight divisions. Further, a provisional list of athletes that are yet to meet qualifying totals have been developed. These athletes have another opportunity by Intermediates 2022 to qualify themselves.

Importantly, athletes that are shortlisted for ‘national’ duties and are desirous of representing Guyana will be encouraged to subject themselves to some form of drug-testing protocol administered by the relevant authorities before team selection is finalised.

Drug testing of athletes across all disciplines are now taking centre-stage and the GAPLF will not be left behind in the Government’s quest to aid the governing body World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) in achieving its objective of a level playing field for all athletes.

Below are lifters who are qualified to represent Guyana at International events:

Arjun Roopnarine: 105kg Men’s Master 1 Raw, 570.0

Bjorn Williams: 105kg Men’s Open Raw, 677.5

Dominic Tyrrell: 74kg Men’s Open Raw, 610.0

Fazim Abdool: 120kg Men’s Open EQ, 790.0

Frank Tucker: 105kg Men’s Master 3 EQ, 502.5

Hardat Tarson: 83kg Men’s Open EQ, 762.5

Homwattie Hirawan: 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw, 272.5

Keisha Abrigo: 69kg Women’s Open Raw, 405.0

Marlon Wilson: 93kg Men’s Master 1 Raw, 602.5

Nadina Taharally: 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw, Women’s Open Raw, 395.0

Romario Gonsalves: 66kg Men’s Open Raw, 597.5

Romeo Hunter: 74kg Men’s Open Raw, 570.0

Shammah Noel: 83kg Men’s Open Raw, 605.0

Vijai Rahim: 74kg Men’s Open Raw, 712.5