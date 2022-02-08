Elroy Stephney says he is honoured to be on national selection panel

– Also thrilled as ECB VP

Kaieteur News – “It is indeed an honour to serve in the capacity as a selector. It is quite a challenging role but I am confident and committed to performing my task without fear and favour.” These were some of the words from former Essequibo skipper and batting all-rounder Elroy Stephney who had his initial sitting as a national selector recently. He was one of the four selectors of the Guyana Cricket Board to name a squad for the forthcoming regional four-day tournament.

Sitting alongside Chief selector Ramnaresh Sarwan, Albert Smith and Peter Persaud was very special and memorable for the incumbent Vice-President of Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB).

“We had consensus in the selection of the national team which indeed being made with a blend of youth and experience,” Stephney related. Asked if he was confident and upbeat of the side making an impression in this year’s outing, Stephney expressed immense confidence.

“I’m confident the team will do well this year despite the pandemic. I am backing the senior guys to take on the responsibility and lead from the front including our captain Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer and vice-captain Keemo Paul,” the left-handed batsman Stephney whose younger brother Marvin represented Guyana at the youth level.

In addition to that Stephney mentioned Guyana would have done exceptionally for a long period winning five consecutive championships which resonated well ahead of the 2022 campaign and that should be used as a psychological advantage.

“We have done excellent for a long period of time at this level and so these guys have what it takes to replicate those outstanding performances since some of them would have featured at the highest level as well,” Stephney declared.

Preparations were very intense according to Stephney as Guyana Harpy Eagles had several practice matches and Stephney believes head coach Eusan Crandon along with his assistant Ryan Hercules had put in a lot of work for this crucial assignment.

“I am also impressed with Crandon and Hercules who were able to motivate and keep the guys very close and united. Having said all of that, the scores in the trials that I witnessed were meagre but I hope that our batters will ensure they make the necessary adjustment to occupy the crease for longer periods and get big first innings totals,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Stephney also took the opportunity to talk about his ecstasy having been elected vice-president of the ECB.

“Definitely, I am thrilled to be working with a very dynamic, enthusiastic and dedicated bunch of persons; they are very creative and receptive of ideas that I foresee will advance the development of cricket in the County,” Stephney commented. He further said that under the leadership of newly elected president Deleep Singh, he is also optimistic that cricket is in the right direction.

“I am appealing on stakeholders to join with us and contribute in any way that will drive the process forward and to support a movement that is going in the right direction,” a proud Stephney disclosed.