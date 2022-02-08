E’bo Cricket Committees benefit from project

‘Cricket gear for young & promising cricketers in Guyana’

Kaieteur News – Pomeroon, Wakenaam and Leguan Cricket Committees were the latest to benefit from the ‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana project.

The three Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) Committees were recipients of one box of Red cricket balls each.

Anil Beharry, one of the partners in this initiative, in his capacity as an Executive of the GCB, recently visited Essequibo and met with representatives of the Committees.

After discussions Beharry made a commitment to assist them with the balls. The balls, he emphasized, are to be used for the development of young cricketers.

The balls were handed over to Delvin Austin of Pomeroon, Zaheer Mohamed of Wakenaam and Zaman Mustapha of Leguan.

They all praised the initiative and expressed gratitude while promising to promote young cricketers in their respective areas.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two trophies, three cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, fourteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.

To date, twenty-three young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon, Georgetown, the East Canje, East Coast, Berbice and Upper Corentyne area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, nine bats, one pair of bowling shoes, six pairs of batting pads and six pairs of batting gloves. In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees also received one box of red balls each.

This project is a joint initiative by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry. Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Beharry and Das take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, ShermanAustin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall and Cricket Equipment Guyana.

More distribution will be done as soon as the gear is available. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896. (Sean Devers)