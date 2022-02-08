After disastrous spill… Fuel shortage forces Peru to temporarily lift suspension on oil company’s operations

A shortage of fuel in Peru has caused Peru’s Agency for Environmental Assessment and Enforcement (OEFA) to temporarily lift the suspension of the operations of Spanish oil company, Repsol, following the ecological disaster that was caused by an oil spill from one of the company’s refineries.However, the company will only be allowed to continue its operations for 10 days and under supervision from the OEFA.The oil spill occurred on January 15, 2022 at one of the La Pampilla refineries off the coast of Ventanilla in the region of Lima, Peru. It was reported that the spill was caused by shock waves from an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean. At the time of the undersea eruption, Suezmax tanker, Mare Doricum, was offloading a shipment of Brazilian crude oil at one of La Pampilla refinery’s offshore mooring buoys, and as such, a quantity of the cargo was released.Repsol had underreported the quantity of crude that was spilled but later investigations by Peru’s Agency for Environmental Assessment and Enforcement (OEFA) revealed that almost 12,000 barrels of oils was spilled – more than double the amount that was initially reported by the company. As a result of the devastating oil spill, several Peruvian officials had called for the oil company to compensate for what they described as an ‘ecological disaster’ that has occurred in Lima in recent times.Peru’s Ministry of Environment (MINAM) in a statement had noted that the company’s operation will remain suspended until its contingency plan is modified and when the government is satisfied that there will be no more reoccurrence of an oil spill from Repsol.The first action that was taken by the Peruvian government was when a Specialised Prosecutor for Environmental Matters for Lima, Noroeste, approached the Peruvian court, seeking an order to prevent four Repsol executives from leaving the country. The prosecutor is said to be considering a criminal case against the company’s representatives and as such, had approached the district court to issue an order preventing the Repsol executives from leaving the country – in order to ensure that they will be available for any possible criminal proceedings.Based on the prosecutor’s submission to the court, Judge Romualdo Aguedo on Friday, January 28, 2022 granted the order to prevent the four executives from leaving the country. Peruvian media reported that Judge Aguedo imposed an 18-month ban on the grounds of the potential risk that the officials might leave Peru.Those that have been barred are refinery manager, Jaime Fernández-Cuesta Luca de Tena; terminal manager, Renzo Alejandro Tejada Mackenzie; environmental manager, Gisela Cecilia Posadas Jhong, and production manager, José Gregorio Reyes Ruiz. It was reported that the lawyers for the Repsol executives did not appeal the decision and said that they will collaborate with the investigation.In taking additional steps, it was revealed that Peru’s Minister of the Environment, Rubén Ramirez, on Monday, January 31, 2022, announced that the government had taken the decision to suspend the company’s hydrocarbon loading and unloading activities. In other words, it meant that Repsol’s operation in the country was halted until it can substantially prove that another oil spill will not occur again in its waters.However, in an update shared on the Ministry’s Facebook page, the OEFA temporarily authorised the loading and unloading of hydrocarbons for 10 days at the Multibuoy Terminals 1 and 3 of the La Pampilla Refinery.The release states, “…through Resolution No. 00018 -2022-OEFA/DSEM dated February 4, 2022, it has been authorised to authorise for a term of 10 calendar days and under supervision the hydrocarbon loading and unloading activities at the Multibuoy Terminals No. 1 and 3 of the La Pampilla Refinery.”To this end it was noted that based on the information provided by the Vice Ministry of Hydrocarbons of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the suspension was temporarily lifted in order for Repsol to guarantee the supply of Turbo A1 and IFO/Marine Diesel/Bunker fuel.It should be noted that the La Pampilla Refinery, is the largest in Peru and supplies 40 percent of the Peruvian fuel market and accounts for 54 percent of the Andean country’s refining capacity.However, it was highlighted in the statement that the authorisation does not imply the lifting of the administrative measure to stop the loading and unloading activities of hydrocarbons or other products in the Multibuoy Terminals No. 1, 2 and 3, as well as in the Monobuoy Terminal T-4, of La Pampilla RefineryMoreover, OEFA noted that it will continue to carry out permanent supervision to verify compliance with the measures issued to La Pampilla Refinery, and will inform the public of their progress.This publication had reported that OEFA alleges that Repsol had not complied with orders related to the cleanup effort for these areas, and the agency had issued an initial fine of $4.8 million. While speaking at a press conference, OEFA director, Miriam Alegria, is reported in Peruvian media stating that the agency believes Repsol had failed to reach the deadline to identify areas affected by the spill. As such, she noted that if it is determined that the order has not been followed, an additional “coercive fine” may be imposed on the oil giant and each further infraction comes with a potential monetary penalty.Repsol had said in a statement that it would “continue working to remedy the impact generated by the oil spill, deploying all our efforts and monitoring all activities by air to detect possible new affected areas.” However, MINAM’s attorney-at-law, Julio Cesar Guzman told Exitosa Noticias, that Repsol could face liabilities of up to $500 million in compensation for the effects of the spill.As the Government of Peru continues to take action to protect its people and its environment, Guyana in contrast, continues to give Exxon permission to operate without full coverage insurance to cater to such a disastrous oil spill.