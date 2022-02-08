Latest update February 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ABSAA Inc. secures Kansas City tryout for Kellman

Feb 08, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur New – Alex Bunbury Sport and Academic Academy (ABSAA) is pleased that their venture to support the development of young football players in Guyana by securing professional tryouts overseas, has come to fruition.

Curtez Kellman

National footballer Curtez Kellman was recently invited by Sporting Kansas City II of Major League Soccer Next Pro to join the club for a trial in the United States. This move also assists athletes to gain experience from the first world training regimen.
According to the invitation sent by the club, Kellman’s stint will run from February 6 – 25. A trial is imperative to the club’s decision making process and at the end of the period, together with the Major League Soccer Next Pro office, the club shall decide on whether or not to offer him a professional soccer contract with Sporting Kansas City II.
Kellman is a 23-year old Golden Jaguars player, former Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and current Western Tigers FC Defensive Midfielder, who also played two years of college football at Eastern Florida State College and Daytona State College.
He has arrived in the US and will be settling in with Alex Bunbury’s son, Mataeo. The young Bunbury is also training on the Kansas City II team.
The Guyanese-born Canadian Hall of Famer, Alex Bunbury, said ABSAA is continuing its mandate by selecting football players who have the potential, good grades and meet the criteria of the football programs in the US or any other North American or European countries, to have a trial run.
Bunbury added that he is passionate about the development of football players and it brings him tremendous joy to be able be to assistance to young men and women in Guyana.
Kellman’s airfare was donated by another sporting enthusiast who would like to wish him the very best.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Momentum cycle road race set for Sunday

Momentum cycle road race set for Sunday

Feb 08, 2022

Kaieteur News – The newly formed Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club will be hosting the Momentum cycle road race on Sunday. The race will pedal off at Carifesta Avenue at 07:30hrs and proceed to...
Read More
ABSAA Inc. secures Kansas City tryout for Kellman

ABSAA Inc. secures Kansas City tryout for Kellman

Feb 08, 2022

Regional Boxing Associations calling on Guyana to host Caribbean C’ships

Regional Boxing Associations calling on Guyana to...

Feb 08, 2022

Van Lange makes light work of Wong brothers

Van Lange makes light work of Wong brothers

Feb 08, 2022

GAPLF Novices C/Ships set for February 13

GAPLF Novices C/Ships set for February 13

Feb 08, 2022

Elroy Stephney says he is honoured to be on national selection panel

Elroy Stephney says he is honoured to be on...

Feb 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The source of the confusion

    The parliamentary representatives of the APNU+AFC do not represent half of the country. Neither do the parliamentary representatives... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]