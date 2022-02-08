ABSAA Inc. secures Kansas City tryout for Kellman

Kaieteur New – Alex Bunbury Sport and Academic Academy (ABSAA) is pleased that their venture to support the development of young football players in Guyana by securing professional tryouts overseas, has come to fruition.

National footballer Curtez Kellman was recently invited by Sporting Kansas City II of Major League Soccer Next Pro to join the club for a trial in the United States. This move also assists athletes to gain experience from the first world training regimen.

According to the invitation sent by the club, Kellman’s stint will run from February 6 – 25. A trial is imperative to the club’s decision making process and at the end of the period, together with the Major League Soccer Next Pro office, the club shall decide on whether or not to offer him a professional soccer contract with Sporting Kansas City II.

Kellman is a 23-year old Golden Jaguars player, former Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and current Western Tigers FC Defensive Midfielder, who also played two years of college football at Eastern Florida State College and Daytona State College.

He has arrived in the US and will be settling in with Alex Bunbury’s son, Mataeo. The young Bunbury is also training on the Kansas City II team.

The Guyanese-born Canadian Hall of Famer, Alex Bunbury, said ABSAA is continuing its mandate by selecting football players who have the potential, good grades and meet the criteria of the football programs in the US or any other North American or European countries, to have a trial run.

Bunbury added that he is passionate about the development of football players and it brings him tremendous joy to be able be to assistance to young men and women in Guyana.

Kellman’s airfare was donated by another sporting enthusiast who would like to wish him the very best.