Latest update February 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$263M to rehabilitate Essequibo Coast drainage pump – Engineer estimates

Feb 08, 2022 News

The inoperable pump station at Cozier, Essequibo Coast

Kaieteur News – The rehabilitation of an inoperable drainage pump station at Cozier on the Essequibo Coast (Region 2), according to an engineer’s estimate, is expected to cost some $262,561,250 million.
The Region Two Vice Chairman, Mr. Humace Oodit, told Kaieteur News that the present pump station has been inoperable for about 20 years. As a result of drainage issues many rice and cash crop farmers in that area have suffered considerable losses overtime.
The project, which is slated to have a 12-month duration, will see the installation of one 100 cubic metres per second pump and one generator which will be used to operate the pump, according to Oodit. He related too that, the pump will benefit approximately 200 farmers and other residents within the market area of the village, and will also provide drainage for about 7,000 acres of farm land.
According to an invitation for bids, published in the Sunday edition of this newspaper, interested and eligible bidders may inspect the bidding document and obtain further information from the procurement office of the NDIA during working hours. These documents will be available and can be uplifted from “the office of the NDIA, cashier’s cage, finance building at the Ministry of Agriculture on Regent and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown” upon payment.
Bids must be addressed to “The Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.”
The tender, it was noted, must be deposited no later than 09:00hrs on February 22, 2022. Bids will be opened in the presence of bidders and representatives at the Office of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 09:00hrs. It was also noted that late or incorrectly labelled bids will be rejected and returned to bidders unopened.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Momentum cycle road race set for Sunday

Momentum cycle road race set for Sunday

Feb 08, 2022

Kaieteur News – The newly formed Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club will be hosting the Momentum cycle road race on Sunday. The race will pedal off at Carifesta Avenue at 07:30hrs and proceed to...
Read More
ABSAA Inc. secures Kansas City tryout for Kellman

ABSAA Inc. secures Kansas City tryout for Kellman

Feb 08, 2022

Regional Boxing Associations calling on Guyana to host Caribbean C’ships

Regional Boxing Associations calling on Guyana to...

Feb 08, 2022

Van Lange makes light work of Wong brothers

Van Lange makes light work of Wong brothers

Feb 08, 2022

GAPLF Novices C/Ships set for February 13

GAPLF Novices C/Ships set for February 13

Feb 08, 2022

Elroy Stephney says he is honoured to be on national selection panel

Elroy Stephney says he is honoured to be on...

Feb 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The source of the confusion

    The parliamentary representatives of the APNU+AFC do not represent half of the country. Neither do the parliamentary representatives... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]