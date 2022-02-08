$263M to rehabilitate Essequibo Coast drainage pump – Engineer estimates

Kaieteur News – The rehabilitation of an inoperable drainage pump station at Cozier on the Essequibo Coast (Region 2), according to an engineer’s estimate, is expected to cost some $262,561,250 million.

The Region Two Vice Chairman, Mr. Humace Oodit, told Kaieteur News that the present pump station has been inoperable for about 20 years. As a result of drainage issues many rice and cash crop farmers in that area have suffered considerable losses overtime.

The project, which is slated to have a 12-month duration, will see the installation of one 100 cubic metres per second pump and one generator which will be used to operate the pump, according to Oodit. He related too that, the pump will benefit approximately 200 farmers and other residents within the market area of the village, and will also provide drainage for about 7,000 acres of farm land.

According to an invitation for bids, published in the Sunday edition of this newspaper, interested and eligible bidders may inspect the bidding document and obtain further information from the procurement office of the NDIA during working hours. These documents will be available and can be uplifted from “the office of the NDIA, cashier’s cage, finance building at the Ministry of Agriculture on Regent and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown” upon payment.

Bids must be addressed to “The Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown.”

The tender, it was noted, must be deposited no later than 09:00hrs on February 22, 2022. Bids will be opened in the presence of bidders and representatives at the Office of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 09:00hrs. It was also noted that late or incorrectly labelled bids will be rejected and returned to bidders unopened.