‘We are disappointed but can’t control the Weather’ – Massiah

Rain washes out GCA’s weekend cricket…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Now that National Covid Task Force has approved the resumption of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) competitions the adverse weather has washed out all cricket set for over last weekend.

The GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall First Division Two-day Semi-final between GCC and Police scheduled for Bourda, while the other Semi-final involving Everest and DCC at the Everest ground, which both hosted matches in U-19 World Cup.

The Noble House Seafoods second division two-day fixture at the Eve Leary ground where Bel Air Rubis were set to oppose Police was among those affected.

Chairman of the Competitions Committee of GCA Shawn Massiah informed that these competitions stems from 2018/2019 and everything went with the pandemic and elections with these competitions which are now at the Semi-final stage.

“Everything was in place, all teams have submitted their squads, the scorers were in place and the grounds were ready, while there was beautiful sunshine during the week and everybody was anticipating good matches this weekend, but with the weather stepping in now with the semi-final stage. We wanted a good match so that the players would have something to play so it’s really disappointing that we could not because of the weather,” Massiah lamented.

“This has further pushed back the staging of the new competitions that we have holding. This would mean that if the weather is again bad for next weekend, cricket might not be able to resume in March. The GCA was hoping to finish off the first division competition this month and get into the new competitions. We are very disappointed and we want everyone to have a fair chance, especially at the semi-final stage but we can’t control the weather,” continued Massiah, who is also chairman of the competitions Committee of the Guyana Cricket Board.

Massiah informed that the planned U-15 match between Berbice U-15 and a GCA U-15 set for yesterday has also been postponed since DCC was flooded.

“We will try to see another opening to get that played, whether in Georgetown or Berbice and try to see how much practice matches we could get for the GCA team heading into the Demerara Cricket Board’s Inter-Association tournament,” said Massiah, who informed that there are just tentative dates for both the DCB’s Inter-Association and the GCB’s U-15 Inter-County tournaments which could be this month.