Truck gets stuck in massive pothole on Black Bush Polder road

Feb 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Just over a week ago, the Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and a team of regional officials from Region Six visited Black Bush Polder. There he announced that this year, major upgrades will be done to the existing stretch of roads, bringing relief to drivers and residents who traverse it on a daily basis.

The poor condition of the Black Bush Polder Road has resulted in this truck almost toppling

SAWA Investment Inc. was awarded the contract to the tune of $29.8 M to repair 100 meters of the Mibicuri Main Access Road, while $165M was awarded to Kascon Engineering Services to resurface 1000 meters of the Johanna road. RIM Construction Inc. was given $204.7M to resurface some 1500 meters of the Yakusari Main Access Road.

However, residents in Black Bush Polder are contending that works are being completed at snail’s pace and adding to their woes, vehicles traversing the roads are faced with the difficulties of manoeuvring the huge potholes on the roadway. This was the case on Saturday for a truck driver. As he was making his way on the road, his double-axle truck carrying sand got stuck in a crater, causing a disturbance in the free flow of traffic for hours.

Ramesh Deipnarine vented his frustration via social media and said that, “I have to post about the condition of Black Bush Polder road, Minister Edghill visited Black Bush Polder last week and today a truck stuck middle of the road…yet the Minister of Public Works did not see the road as an emergency situation, which needs immediate solution.”

Deipnarine suggested that road be graded and leveled and fill the holes with crusher run as a temporary solution until the contractor reaches to that point. “At Lesbeholden, the road work is about 100 meters and the contractor took approximately six months and yet it is incomplete, this contractor who is moving on turtle back will reach those bad holes I guess the day before election to fix them”, Deipnarine stressed. Sectional works are currently being done with the use of Geocells, the Ministry of Public Works had said. Over the years, residents, farmers and drivers have complained about the deplorable state of the roads in Black Bush Polder. Despite minor works, the roads continue to be a major issue and the frustration of those using it has grown.

 

