Tain Campus Valedictorian credits success to solid support system

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Famously said by Stephen Hawking, “However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.” For Tamesh Mohabir of Goed Bananen Land, East Canje Berbice, he has shattered the difficulties and overcome success in multiple ways. His most recent achievement landed him the title of Valedictorian of the University of Guyana, Tain Campus, Berbice.

Mohabir graduated with an astounding 4.0 GPA in the Bachelor‘s Degree in Education (Mathematics Concentration Programme) class of 2021. Mohabir who started from humble beginnings in Adelphi Village, East Canje and subsequently relocating to Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, grew up in a single-parent home after losing his father Robin Mohabir when he was just 3 years old.

His mom however, took up the role as mother and father to young Tamesh and ensured that education was placed as top priority. She even instilled good morals and family values that he would later put into use. For the UG graduate, the support system foundation was laid from the early stages of his life and transcended into his current life with his son, wife, siblings and other family members at his side.

The UG graduate noted that it was a Sunday, just a week ago, he was sitting with his son at his side and he decided to check his emails. Upon checking, a feeling of shock consumed him when he opened the email sent by the co-ordinator for the Faculty of Education at UGBC Ms. Kimani Khedaroo, detailing that he had been selected as the Valedictorian.

“I knew I did well but I didn’t expect to be given this title. It came as a surprise, I am very happy about it, it is an honour to receive such a prestigious title”, Tamesh humbly said. He added that it took him a few minutes to digest what he had just read while his wife who was also nearby smiled and expressed excitement for him. The long hours of study, the sacrifices and the endurance of challenges had paid off.

Journey and success

Mohabir who is an educator in the field of Mathematics at the New Amsterdam Multilateral in New Amsterdam, Berbice, had a distinct interest for Engineering but after that direction did not materialise, he turned to teaching, inspiring students to be better versions of themselves. He completed studies at CPCE and commenced studies at the University of Guyana, Berbice Campus in September 2019 to read for the two-year degree programme. For him, the journey has been great, despite the challenges.

“The challenges actually began when COVID-19 hit and we had to transfer from face-to-face to online learning. It was a whole adjustment period, that took a while to adjust and the poor internet issues didn’t make it any easier”, Mohabir said. That aside, Mohabir said that he had to formulate a plan to better manage his time to incorporate family, studies and teaching. “I had to make sure the time was distributed equally without short-changing anybody”, he posited.

With a packed time-table for daily classes, Mohabir said there were many occasions when he could not attend classes due to school and teaching commitments, particularly during the period of SBA submissions for students (March-April 2021). He said however, because classes were solely online, he was at an advantage. His missed classes were recorded by lecturers and uploaded to the ‘Moodle’ platform. This provided him with the opportunity to listen to what he missed during the free time available to him in the nights. Added to that, Mohabir noted that, “I was very fortunate to be in a class of very cooperative persons and very supportive so whenever I missed out on work, they would send me the stuff, if I don’t understand, they would explain to me. It was a great assistance.”

As he juggled his busy life, Mohabir mentioned that it was draining physically and mentally at times, but it was the thought of completing UG and receiving his certificate that motivated him to continue. Now that he has attained success, his journey has not stopped. His aim is to continue studying.

Following his success, Mohabir and the valedictorian of UG Turkeyen Campus were given the opportunity to meet with President, Irfaan Ali and they were awarded for their achievement. Describing the meeting with the Head-of-State as “phenomenal” and “unbelievable”, Mohabir noted that sound advice was given to them to go a step higher in studies and to use their expertise and knowledge gained to the development of the country. He credits his success to hard work and a strong support system and is advising those who may be pursuing studies or have plans to do so “to grab the opportunity to achieve a tertiary education”, while adding that there is a culture in Guyana where persons do not see tertiary education as a must. He noted that because the country is transforming at a rapid pace, entering the door of opportunity when presented should be taken.