Providence claim Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes title

Feb 07, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Providence chalked 84 games to win the final of the Mark Wiltshire birth anniversary dominoes tournament which was contested recently at Strikers Sports bar, Meadowbrook.

The winning Providence team

F and H placed second with 76 games, while R and R took third place on 74 games. Spartans placed fourth. Sean Davis of providence was voted MVP.

 

