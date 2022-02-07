Latest update February 7th, 2022 12:25 AM

Paradise CC overcome Rising Star CC

Feb 07, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Host Paradise CC of West Berbice defeated Rising Star CC of Zeelugt by six wickets when the teams collided recently in a T20 fixture.

Keon Roberts

Rising Star took first strike after winning the toss and managed 137 all out. Keon Roberts struck four fours and two sixes in a top score of 53, while Elroy Fernandes made 16 and Lawrence Pellew got 17.
Akeem Salt took 2-33. Paradise CC responded with 138-4. Roberts claimed 3-17.

 

 

