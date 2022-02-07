Paradise CC overcome Rising Star CC

Latest update February 7th, 2022 12:25 AM
Feb 07, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Host Paradise CC of West Berbice defeated Rising Star CC of Zeelugt by six wickets when the teams collided recently in a T20 fixture.
Rising Star took first strike after winning the toss and managed 137 all out. Keon Roberts struck four fours and two sixes in a top score of 53, while Elroy Fernandes made 16 and Lawrence Pellew got 17.
Akeem Salt took 2-33. Paradise CC responded with 138-4. Roberts claimed 3-17.
Feb 07, 2022AG Carifta Trials… Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana held their second meet of the year that served as Carifta 2022 trials yesterday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC),...
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have been walking my dog on the sprawling grounds of Giftland and Movie Towne for years now. I would... more
Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, an issue arose when it was suspected that the PPP had taken a decision that none... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]