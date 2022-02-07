Nigerian FPSO had 60,000 barrels on it before explosion

– authorities finally put out fire

Kaieteur News – Nigerian authorities have announced that the oil production and storage ship that recently exploded in Nigerian waters was carrying approximately 60,000 barrels of crude at the time of the explosion.

The announcement was made by Nigeria, Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, via a statement through the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Environment, Saghirel Mohammed.

An official of the Sheba Oil Exploration and Production Company Limited (SEPCOL), Ikemefuna Okafor had confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday last. In fact, Okafor said a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel named ‘Trinity Spirit’ erupted in flames in Ukpokiti, on the coast of Nigeria’s southern Delta state.

As a result of the oil ship explosion, one of the 10-member crew that was onboard Trinity Spirit at the time of the explosion is feared dead as his whereabouts remains unknown.

Moreover, according to a statement from the Nigerian authorities, the fire has since been extinguished and that the National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA) will go for an over flight on Sunday and Monday to monitor the situation of crude spill in the sea. Minister Ikeazor added too, that the over flight operation will continue in the weeks ahead, until the remnants of oil in the FPSO is evacuated and measures evolved to foresee a recurrence of such kind of incident.

She tweeted, “NOSDRA has notified me that a joint investigation of the incident is planned for this weekend before which the fire incident would have been fully controlled” and “Clean Nigeria Associates is a cooperative of oil companies responding to tier 2 oil spill incidents and will mobilize to the incident area to protect vulnerable ecosystem working with NOSDRA and NIMASA and other relevant regulatory agencies.”According to the Minister, the cause of the fire incident is still to be determined. A SEPCOL official had said that initial responders to the incident included local fishermen and Clean Nigeria Associates, a team operating at a nearby facility. The official noted too that the extent of damage is still unknown but the ship is able to store up to two million barrels of oil and the explosion raises serious environmental concerns.Kaieteur News had reported that three months ago an oil spill in nearby Bayelsa state spewed for one month, causing severe damage to land and water bodies before it was contained.Ibiosiya Sukubo, a leader of one of the communities in the Niger Delta that was recently affected said, “The ecological and aquatic devastation caused by oil and gas exploitation and exploration has been quite colossal and astronomical. The movement of heavy marine vessels creating a host of turbidity without proper compensation, alleviation, remediation, is an appalling circumstance we find ourselves in, the Niger Delta.”Nigeria is trying to maximise its petroleum output, and authorities have intensified a crackdown on illegal tapping of pipelines. Petroleum officials say the country loses some 150,000 barrels of oil a day to such theft.

The Nigeria incident comes at a time when Guyana is still to secure full coverage insurance from oil operators here despite numerous calls for such. Currently, the Liza Destiny vessel is operating at the Liza Phase One Project in the absence of full coverage insurance. Next month, Guyana will be starting up its second oil ship called the Liza Unity. It will be producing 220,000 barrels of oil from the Liza Phase Two Project.

Despite numerous calls from local and regional actors, neither the PPP/C Government nor ExxonMobil have made any effort to give Guyana full coverage insurance to protect its environs and citizens from the irreversible and devastating effects of a potential oil spill.

On January 15, 2022, almost 12, 000 barrels of crude was spilled from one of the La Pampilla refineries off the coast of Ventanilla in the region of Lima, Peru. It was reported that the spill was caused by shock waves from an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean. At the time of the undersea eruption, Suezmax tanker, Mare Doricum, was offloading a shipment of Brazilian crude oil at one of La Pampilla refinery’s offshore mooring buoys, and as such, a quantity of the cargo was released.

A Peruvian judge has since imposed an 18-month travel ban on four officials of the Spanish oil giant, Repsol, the owner of the refinery, in the event of criminal charges being brought against them and the Peru’s government had suspended the company’s operations.

There was also a recent oil spill in Ecuador, which resulted in the Amazon being contaminated. A mudslide, which was caused by heavy rainfalls caused a pipeline to burst resulting in two hectares of the Ecuador Amazon and 130 miles of a river being contaminated with crude.

Even as the company that owns the pipeline promised to clean up the oil, the country vows to take legal actions against them.