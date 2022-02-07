Man found with illegal gun at James Bond drinking bar

Latest update February 7th, 2022 12:48 AM
Feb 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man from Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was found with an illegal .32 pistol at the popular Cognac and Cigars drinking bar at Melanie, ECD.
According to reports about 00:30hrs, ranks in Division 4 ‘C’ conducted an intelligence-led operation at the bar during which the man was arrested with the firearm. There was no ammunition in the gun when it was found.
The suspect was taken to the Vigilance Police Station, where he was profiled and placed in custody and the firearm lodged.
Feb 07, 2022AG Carifta Trials… Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana held their second meet of the year that served as Carifta 2022 trials yesterday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC),...
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – Have you read the newspapers of 2021 and the things Vincent Alexander and a man named Charles Ceres... more
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Finance is looking for economic and financial analysts. Eligible candidates will be... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]