Man found with illegal gun at James Bond drinking bar

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man from Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was found with an illegal .32 pistol at the popular Cognac and Cigars drinking bar at Melanie, ECD.

According to reports about 00:30hrs, ranks in Division 4 ‘C’ conducted an intelligence-led operation at the bar during which the man was arrested with the firearm. There was no ammunition in the gun when it was found.

The suspect was taken to the Vigilance Police Station, where he was profiled and placed in custody and the firearm lodged.