Harvey and Smith latest to make standard

Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana held their second meet of the year that served as Carifta 2022 trials yesterday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, where Atoya Harvery and Keliza Smith registered impressive wins to book their places at the 49th Carifta Games that is scheduled to be hosted in Jamaica this Easter weekend.
In the completely overcast conditions, Smith managed an impressive 11.80s to win the girls’ 100m dash final by time, and book her spot at regional youth championships. Furthermore, the 18-year-old also qualified for ladies 100m at the World Junior Championship later this year.
Speaking to the media after her win yesterday, Smith, who’s personal best is 11.6s, mentioned that she could’ve done a lot better but the conditions were not ideal. She credited the ease in which she won the race to the amount of work she has been putting into the gym and she revealed that her best is yet to come.
A shy Harvey made light work of the opposition in the under-17 women’s 1500m, with a personal best time of 4 minutes 46 seconds to book her ticket to Jamaica.
The Running Braves starlet shared with Kaieteur Sport that she is excited to have qualified for the games, once again, but due to covid-19 she didn’t get to participate at the previous editions.
The other two athletes that have qualified for Carifta 2022 so far include 2019 Gold Medalist Anisa Gibbons and Wesley Tyndall. (Calvin Chapman)
