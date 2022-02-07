Guyana Harpy Eagles Depart, keen on regaining Region 4-Day honours

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Harpy Eagles departed yesterday, Sunday February 6, 2022, for Trinidad to open their campaign as they seek to regain the Cricket West Indies (CWI) regional 4-Day championship honors. The Guyana Harpy Eagles will play the Windward Volcanoes from February 9-12, 2022 at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The senior national players are keen to get on to the field after a prolonged absence of Regional 4-Day Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GCB’s President Bissoondyal Singh remarked, that based on reports the players have been able to utilize their time away from regional tournaments to improve their capabilities of performing consistently well at the regional and international levels. The GCB has invested immensely in the preparation of the players and will continue to advance meaningful relations in ensuring sustainable funding and player professional conduct. President Singh went on to state that he trusts all members of the Guyana Harpy Eagles will excel in the five-round West Indies Championship 2022 and that the GCB looks forward to the national team winning the tournament.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Leon Johnson (Captain), Keemo Paul (Vice Captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Askhaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie Nial Smith, Clinton Pestano, Shimron Hetmyer, Keon Joseph and Antony Adams.

TheManagement Staff is: Manager Albert Smith, Head Coach Esuan Crandon, Assistant Coach Manager Ryan Hercules and Physiotherapist Angelica Holder.