EBDCA 40-over semi finals rescheduled

Kaieteur News – The semi finals of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 40-over competition, which was set for Saturday, has been rescheduled due to rain.

Ruimveldt were set to take on Herstelling B at LBI and Herstelling A were to face Silver Bullet at Farm.

Meanwhile, Ruimveldt overcome Meadowbank by five wickets in their quarterfinal fixture at LBI.

Batting first, Meadow Bank were bowled out for 87 in 19.2 overs. Usherdeva Balgobin made 18 and Sunil Joshua 12. Eric Sukrah grabbed 3-17, D. Junior claimed 3-32 and N. Permaul 2-20.

Ruimveldt responded with 90-5 in 20.4 overs. Shemroy Barrington scored 35 and Martin Pestano-Belle 19. Stephon Wilson claimed 3-17 and Balgobin 2-26.

The new date for the semifinals will be announced shortly.