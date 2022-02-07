EBDCA 40-over semi finals rescheduled

Latest update February 7th, 2022 12:25 AM
Feb 07, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The semi finals of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 40-over competition, which was set for Saturday, has been rescheduled due to rain.
Ruimveldt were set to take on Herstelling B at LBI and Herstelling A were to face Silver Bullet at Farm.
Meanwhile, Ruimveldt overcome Meadowbank by five wickets in their quarterfinal fixture at LBI.
Batting first, Meadow Bank were bowled out for 87 in 19.2 overs. Usherdeva Balgobin made 18 and Sunil Joshua 12. Eric Sukrah grabbed 3-17, D. Junior claimed 3-32 and N. Permaul 2-20.
Ruimveldt responded with 90-5 in 20.4 overs. Shemroy Barrington scored 35 and Martin Pestano-Belle 19. Stephon Wilson claimed 3-17 and Balgobin 2-26.
The new date for the semifinals will be announced shortly.
Feb 07, 2022AG Carifta Trials… Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana held their second meet of the year that served as Carifta 2022 trials yesterday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC),...
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Feb 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have been walking my dog on the sprawling grounds of Giftland and Movie Towne for years now. I would... more
Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, an issue arose when it was suspected that the PPP had taken a decision that none... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]