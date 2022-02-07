COVID-19 claims one more life; 196 new infections

Kaieteur News – An 89-year-old woman from Region Four, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, is listed as the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the woman died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,181.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 196 new infections, bringing the total number confirmed cases in the country to 61,600. Out of that total number, 33,179 persons are women while 28,421 are men.

A breakdown of new cases per region shows that Region Four leads with 109 new cases, Region Nine with 27 cases, Region Three with 25 cases, Region Six with 14 cases, Region Two with 10 cases, Region Five with eight cases and Region One with three cases. Further, its dashboard data shows that 15 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 119 persons are in institutional isolation, 5,540 are in home isolation and 17 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 54,745 persons have recovered from the virus.

