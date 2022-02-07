Construction of NDIA office and Living quarters to cost $75M

Latest update February 7th, 2022 12:57 AM
Feb 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The construction of an office and living quarters for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) in Region 10, according to the engineers’ estimate, will cost taxpayers some $74,749,950 million.
According to an invitation for bids, published in the Sunday edition of the Kaieteur News, interested eligible bidders may inspect the bidding document and obtain further information from the procurement office of the NDIA during working hours. These documents will be available and can be uplifted from the office of the NDIA, cashier’s cage finance building at the Ministry of Agriculture on Regent and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown upon payment.
Bids must be addressed to The Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance on Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown. The tender must be deposited no later than 09:00hrs.on February 22, 2022. Bids will be opened in the presence of bidders and representatives at the Office of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 09:00hrs. Late or incorrectly labeled bids will be rejected and returned to bidders unopened.
