Van Lange, Britton and Edghill reign supreme

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the penultimate day of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) National Senior Championships saw Shemar Britton copping two titles, first in the Mixed Doubles and the men’s doubles, while Olympian Chelsea Edghill completed a similar feat.

First, in the mixed doubles, the Britton/Edgill duo made light work of Naomi Cummings and Christopher Franklin, winning in three straight sets 11-8, 11-9 and 11-6.

In the men’s doubles finals, Jonathan Van Lange and Shemar Britton got past Godfrey Munroe and Christopher Franklin 3-1 (11-3, 11-5, 11-8 and 11-8).

Today will see the men’s and women’s finals along with the B Class finals.