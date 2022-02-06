Unvaccinated woman is latest COVID-19 fatality

– 296 new cases

Kaieteur News – An unvaccinated woman from Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region 2) is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health which revealed on Saturday that the 57-year-old woman passed away on Friday, February 4. Her death has increased the number of deaths for this month to 12 and taken the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,180.

Based on the Ministry’s dashboard yesterday, there were 296 new infections, bringing the total for February, thus far, to 1,515

It was revealed too that some 14 persons have been admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, while 127 individuals have been placed in institutional quarantine, 5,343 are in home isolation and nine are in institutional quarantine.

According to the Ministry too, Region Four continues to record the most cases with some 30,528 individuals testing positive so far.

Region One accounts for 2,367, Region Two – 2,358, Region Three – 7,888, Region Five -2,287, Region Six – 5,567, Region Eight – 860, Region Nine – 3,725 and Region – 10,3433.

To date, 61,404 confirmed cases have been documented and 54,740 persons have recovered.

