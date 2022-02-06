Only 29% of Carib’n businesses upgraded cyber security since COVID-19 – Digicel report

Kaieteur News – Although cyber threats have increased significantly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a mere 29 percent of Caribbean businesses that participated in a Digicel Business survey upgraded their cyber security in direct response to the prevailing threats.

In a release, it was noted that Digicel Business launched its Digital Transformation Research Report and Guide, looking at the attitudes towards digital transformation and the impact the pandemic has had on businesses in this respect.

This report surveyed 1,900 businesses across the Caribbean, and through this research, Digicel Business has been able to get a better picture of where companies are on their digital transformation journey and provide some tangible ways that organisations can invest in that journey.

In addition to doing a Caribbean overview, Digicel Business also did local reports for ABC Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

It was underscored in the released that “One thing that stood out in the report was that less than a third of businesses (29 percent) surveyed had upgraded their cyber security as a direct result of the pandemic. Meanwhile the scale and number of global cyber threats have increased significantly since the onset of COVID-19.”

This increase, the release added, is directly attributed to the fact that many companies were forced to implement remote work measures in a bid to protect their workforce from the impact of the virus. Currently, in the third year of the pandemic, many are still working remotely.

Liam Donnelly, Digicel Group Chief Business Officer said, “Cyber security is a hot topic globally, and it’s something that can have a devastating impact on anyone, personally or professionally. You don’t need to be a large company to be targeted. While 77 percent of businesses surveyed across the Caribbean had accelerated their digital strategy because of the pandemic, the resulting growth from this digital transformation investment is at risk if cyber security isn’t upgraded accordingly.”

For organisations that have not taken the necessary precautions to protect their information, they remain vulnerable to catastrophic assaults. Globally, it is recognised that a cyber attack happens every 39 seconds. So protecting company and customer data is imperative to keep businesses operational in the face of ever-present threats.

Liam added: “When we decided to do this report, it was because we saw an information gap in the industry with statistics specifically reflecting businesses in the Caribbean. We hope that the information in this report can serve as a guide for any entrepreneur looking at digital transformation and wondering how best to proceed.”

The report is targeted at business leaders, owners and decision makers who are looking to improve their understanding of digital transformation, and the benefits and challenges that come along with it, especially in the current climate. The report is now available, free to download, on the Digicel Business website.