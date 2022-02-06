National Cancer Control Plan on Health Ministry’s agenda this year

Kaieteur News – Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the World, accounting for one in every six deaths in 2020 and almost 10 million deaths, across the globe.

Aware of the current challenges Guyana face in tackling the disease, Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, February 4, revealed plans for a National Cancer Control scheme, to better manage and oversee all cancer control activities of the Ministry.

The Minister on Friday said that the Ministry of Health will work along with key stakeholders to develop the plan as well as ensure its execution. To this end, non-governmental organisations, Corporations and the Presidential National Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases will be engaged to help increase awareness through public education and more importantly, assist in offering increase access to screenings for cervical cancer using VIA (Visual Inspection with Acetic acid and Pap smear testing) and mammography and ultrasound examinations of the breast.

Dr. Anthony said, “In Guyana, cancer is among the five most common causes of death. Here cancers of the breast, cervix, prostate and colorectal regions are too frequently, a diagnosis many of which are in advance stages. In Guyana, cancer remains one of the most common causes of premature death and a significant challenge in our health care system affecting men, women and children.”

Even though this is the case, he remarked that cancer sadly still remains a taboo subject with many sulking into fear, shame and hopelessness at the mere mention of the disease, yet alone a diagnosis.

In his message on World Cancer Day, the Minister reminded that prevention is better than cure. It is therefore important, he said, for all to act against the disease by informing and encouraging healthy practices for prevention and early detection.

“Cancer prevention starts with you, your family and the daily choices you make which can reduce your risk of developing cancers by 30-40 percent. These include avoiding tobacco in all its forms – smoking, vaping, chewing…maintaining a healthy weight (BMI-18.5 to 24.9) with routine physical activity and exercise; eating healthy diets consisting of fresh fruits and vegetables daily and avoiding excessive alcohol use,” Dr. Frank Anthony noted.

He was keen to note too that tobacco use is responsible for 22 percent of cancer related deaths globally.

The risk for specific cancers can also be reduced by vaccinating children between the ages of nine and 16 years against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which has been shown to cause certain types of cancers, especially Cervical Cancer. Additionally, “high-risk” groups can get vaccinated against the Hepatitis B virus. Besides vaccination, one can also help to protect themselves by reducing their exposure to chemicals through the wearing of protective gear; decrease over-exposure to sunlight and seek routine health checks and cancer screening at community doctors or clinics.

“As we take the time to observe World Cancer Day 2022, I charge you, to make a personal pledge towards the fight against cancer, whether it be helping to raise awareness, or lending support to those diagnosed and their family. Every voice and helpful act counts,” Minister Anthony posited.

He added, “I encourage those who have survived their battles with cancer and those who have lost loved ones to be bold, courageous and to share their stories that may inspire us to take a closer look at ourselves”.

World Cancer Day is an annual event, geared at raising awareness and education on cancers, and pressing individuals across the world to take action against the disease. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of its commemoration, which has grown into a positive and progressive movement against one of the world’s greatest health care challenges.

This year marks the final year of the World Cancer Day global theme “Close the Care Gap” which speaks to championing the call to fight against cancer by raising awareness on prevention and working to ensure equitable access to early detection, treatment and palliative care services.