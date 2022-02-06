Fund Raising Pre-Mash Day of Sports on today

Latest update February 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – South Turkeyen Sports Committee will hold a Fund Raising Pre-Mash Day of Sports and Bob Marley Anniversary today, Sunday February 6, 2202 from 09:00 hrs.
Among the activities planned for the day are an Under-14 3-a-side small goal competition, a senior 3-a-side Champion of Champion small goal and a King and Queen Domino Competition.
An entrance fee of $3,000 per team has been set for the football competitions, while the domino competitions will see each person tender $1,000 for their entrance fee.
According to the South Turkeyen Sports Committee, trophies, medals and cash incentives are up for grabs.
The trophies were donated by Trophy Stall and Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell and family, while the cash prizes were donated by Antartic Maintenance’s Ken Phillips and Deputy Mayor, Alfred Mentore and others.
Refreshments will also be on sale along with a schedule Barbeque.
For more information on the event, persons can contact the South Turkeyen Sports Committee on 666-2950.
