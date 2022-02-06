Latest update February 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Every smart man does meet he match

Feb 06, 2022

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some lawyers who believe dem smarter dan God. One time a lawyer insure he cigars against loss by fire.
Den one day he tun up at de insurance company and file claim for de cigars. He contended dat de cigars bin destroy in a series of “small fires.” De insurance company refused to pay citing dat de man bin smoke out de cigars.
De lawyer sue and de matter end up in front of a judge. De judge agree dat de case was not of dat much importance to reach he court. But he seh dat de lawyer had a valid insurance policy which protect de cigar from loss by fire and dat de insurance company did not define wat type of fire was covered. So he ruled in favour of de lawyer.
De insurance company pay. And dem had de lawyer arrested on a number of counts of arson.
So when yuh smart, yuh does gat people mo smarter dan you.
We gat a guvament wah believe it smart. But people seeing right through dem plans. And people talking. De guvament seh how de budget gat benefits fuh dem poor people. And dem point to de cash grant fuh dem school children.
But dem boys know dat de grant benefitting both de rich and de poor. And now dat we hear it gan reach $40,000 per schoolchild by 2025, dem boys seh how nuff multi-millionaire gan line up fuh collect. Dem boys only hope dat de parents spend dat money pun dem children and not in de beer garden or at de hairdresser.
Talk half. Leff half.

