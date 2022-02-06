COVID-19: Omicron 2, should we be worried?

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – As we are beginning to see some sign of relief from the Omicron wave here in Guyana, Omicron 2 is beginning to cause a surge in cases in other parts of the world. So far, it has spread to 57 countries and appears to spread easier than Omicron 1. This is obviously concerning but we need to wait on more data to come out on its behavioural patterns before we get too worried. Based on spread patterns, it is safe to say that we have been experiencing the Omicron 1 wave here locally. Today, I will shed some light on the data available so far on Omicron 2 with the hope of preventing unnecessary panic.

What is Omicron 2?

Omicron 2 better know as BA.2 was discovered in South Africa back in November, 2021. It’s sister variant, Omicron 1 (BA.2) was also discovered then, but managed to escape the community and spread around the world causing the current Omicron wave. BA. 2 like BA.1, are not new variants but are subvariants of Omicron. It is just that Omicron 1 managed to escape faster and got a head start on Omicron 2. Omicron 2 is now catching up and has already become the dominant strain in countries such as Denmark, Nepal and India.

How transmissible is Omicron 2?

So far, data from Denmark and the UK, suggests that Omicron 2 is more transmissible than Omicron 1. The data found that people infected with Omicron 2 spread the virus to an average of 39 percent of susceptible household members, versus 29 percent for Omicron 1. This just means that while one subvariant appears slightly more transmissible than the other, they are both highly transmissible and similar precautions should be taken against both.

Is it more dangerous than Omicron 1?

Omicron 2 has more mutations than Omicron 1 and has the potential to evade vaccines easier than its sister variant. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Omicron 2 is not more dangerous than Omicron 1 and has not caused more deaths or hospitalisations in Denmark where it is the more dominant variant. In fact, authorities in Denmark have declared that it is no longer posing a threat to society, although they are hitting record high numbers of infections. They have gone so far as to put an ease on all restrictions while they are in the middle of the Omicron 2 wave.

What does this mean for us?

There isn’t enough data to draw solid conclusions on how Omicron 2 will impact countries such as Guyana that would have already gone through the worst of Omicron 1 (assuming that our wave was from Omicron 1). Experts believe that it is highly unlikely that those infected with Omicron 1 will be infected with Omicron 2 or if they are infected, just a few will show minimal symptoms if any at all. If this theory holds up, then Omicron 2 may cause a smaller wave here and infect the minority that were not infected with Omicron 1.

Whatever the case, I do believe a new phase or normalcy will begin soon where improved treatment, surveillance and vaccinations will allow us to live without restrictions even if newer variants arise.