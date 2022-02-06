Body of man who went missing after boat mishap, found

Latest update February 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Hope that a Wakenaam businessman would have been found alive after a boat mishap was shattered yesterday after a search party found his body floating in the middle of the Essequibo River.
The man identified as Lakeram Kuber, 54, of Bellplaine Wakenaam, Essequibo, Region Three, had gone missing after the boat in which he was travelling capzised around 23:00hrs on Thursday evening.
His floating remains were discovered around 07:00hrs.
He, along with the boat’s captain, Feroze Amin, and another man, Floyd Dazzell, were returning from Supenaam on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two when a wave struck their boat, knocking it over.
The three men reportedly took off their clothes and decided to swim to shore but only Dazzell and Amin made it to safety. Kuber, who was described as a well-known businessman, perished.
Following the discovery of his body, many residents of Wakenaam took to Facebook to express their condolences to his relatives.
Kuber, who was popularly known in Wakenaam as “Chico”, was described as a “sweet individual”.
Feb 06, 2022Kaieteur News – South Turkeyen Sports Committee will hold a Fund Raising Pre-Mash Day of Sports and Bob Marley Anniversary today, Sunday February 6, 2202 from 09:00 hrs. Among the activities...
Feb 06, 2022
Feb 06, 2022
Feb 06, 2022
Feb 06, 2022
Feb 06, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have been walking my dog on the sprawling grounds of Giftland and Movie Towne for years now. I would... more
Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, an issue arose when it was suspected that the PPP had taken a decision that none... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The second consecutive general elections in Barbados on January 19, at which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]