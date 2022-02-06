Latest update February 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Body of man who went missing after boat mishap, found

Feb 06, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Hope that a Wakenaam businessman would have been found alive after a boat mishap was shattered yesterday after a search party found his body floating in the middle of the Essequibo River.

The body of Lakeram Kuber was found floating in the Essequibo River.

The man identified as Lakeram Kuber, 54, of Bellplaine Wakenaam, Essequibo, Region Three, had gone missing after the boat in which he was travelling capzised around 23:00hrs on Thursday evening.
His floating remains were discovered around 07:00hrs.
He, along with the boat’s captain, Feroze Amin, and another man, Floyd Dazzell, were returning from Supenaam on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two when a wave struck their boat, knocking it over.
The three men reportedly took off their clothes and decided to swim to shore but only Dazzell and Amin made it to safety. Kuber, who was described as a well-known businessman, perished.
Following the discovery of his body, many residents of Wakenaam took to Facebook to express their condolences to his relatives.
Kuber, who was popularly known in Wakenaam as “Chico”, was described as a “sweet individual”.

