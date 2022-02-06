27.9MW of power returned to Garden of Eden power plant

Kaieteur News – Just over three weeks ago, the 46.5 megawatts (MW) Garden of Eden Power Plant, located on the East Bank of Demerara, was forced to shut down due to safety concerns, but three of the five generators powering the plant have since been restored thus adding 27.9 MW to the national grid.

This is according to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), which noted on Friday that each of the five generators at the power plant encompassed a capacity of 9.3 MW.

According to the power company, Units Number 1, 2 and 3 were returned to service while the remaining two remain under repairs.

“The No 1 unit was fitted with new turbochargers and a fuel injector pump with upgraded components. While the No. 2 and 3 units underwent a comparative test for 48 hrs at full capacity before they were returned to the grid,” GPL said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Unit Number 4 was expected to return to operation yesterday after undergoing an oil change. However, Unit Number 5 will remain under inspection as a turbocharger was to be replaced, as well as testing the fuel injector and lube oil change. GPL was keen to note that parts to effect the changes for the generator are on-site and should be completed and returned to service by Tuesday, February 8.

The agency further noted that the maintenance company, Wartsila, maintains a team of experts on site which will continue to monitor the operation of each unit and advice the company on the findings of the root cause.

The Garden of Eden power plant, which provides electricity to the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) was taken out of commercial operation on January 14, 2022 as a precautionary measure to avoid a massive explosion.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips held a special emergency meeting with the management of the Wartsila Corporation during which they agreed to immediately dispatch a team of engineers to Guyana to correct the technical challenges. The facility is still under warranty, and as a result, the contracted Finnish company would be liable for any and all expenses.

On the advice of the technical officials, a decision was taken to shut down the generators to avert occupational safety and health challenges or damage that may occur to the facility. “This is a decision that was made based on safety. This is a 55-million US dollar investment, and precautions are necessary. We don’t want anyone to be hurt just because we decide to ignore what is happening and run the plant.”

As a result of the reduced supply of power to the national grid, the PM warned that load-shedding was expected even as he requested the patience and understanding of affected customers.

Only in August of 2021, the PM tested the five dual-fuel power generating sets, which were later commissioned.