Thieves caught on camera robbing woman, child

Kaieteur News – Over the last few days, CCTV cameras have captured two brazen robberies across Georgetown – one along Carmichael Street in front of The Bishops’ High School where a Grade Seven student was robbed of her money and another at ‘A’ Field Sophia where a woman was robbed of her cell phone.

Footage of both incidents surfaced on social media platforms and sparked the ire of citizens, especially those who conduct business in the city on a daily basis.

The first footage surfaced on Wednesday of a man dressed in a pair of short pants, a black t-shirt and a red cap robbing a female student of The Bishops’ High School. His victim was at the time standing with her schoolmates on the pedestrian walkway along Carmichael Street when the thief launched his attack.

The camera captured him walking up to the group of students and then suddenly grabbing the young girl and then searching through the pockets of her uniform. It appeared as if he took something and then briskly walked off as though nothing had happened. The students then walked back into the school’s compound and related what happened to the security guard and their teachers.

Kaieteur News was told that children were all Grade Seven students and were waiting to be picked up from school by their parents and designated transportation. The bandit had reportedly robbed the little girl of her cell phone and money that her parents had given her for school that day.

The second footage surfaced on Thursday and captured a bicycle bandit robbing a woman of her cell phone at ‘A’ Field Sophia. This newspaper learnt that, that robbery took place early Thursday morning while the victim was hurrying out to work.

Based on the footage seen, the woman had her earphones plugged into her smart phone that was in a pocket in her jersey. It appeared as though she was enjoying music as she walked briskly out of her street.

As she passed a shop, a masked man on a bicycle wearing a white cap, a hoodie and pair of light coloured short denim jeans rode up beside her. He was seen bracing her to the side of the road with the bicycle before jumping off and forcefully relieving her of the cell phone.

The woman tried to protect her property but the thief was too strong for her and eventually snatched it, leaving her with only the earphones. He then picked up his bicycle and rode away.

Although, Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, recently boasted in Parliament during the 2022 budget debates that crime has decreased significantly since his government took office, it is quite evident that some citizens are still not safe while traversing some city streets.