Latest update February 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Pump attendant shot in neck during daylight robbery – three arrested

Feb 05, 2022

Kaieteur News – Three persons were arrested on Friday following a robbery at the M. Ali and Son Service Station situated on Main and King Street, New Amsterdam. The incident has left pump attendant Yadram Rooney with a gunshot wound to the neck. He is presently in a critical condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The M. Ali and Son Service Station

Regional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud, told media operatives at the scene yesterday, that police were alerted to the robbery and shooting sometime after 11:00hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that Rooney had just ended his shift and was heading out from the gas station with a bag containing approximately $600,000 in cash from the day’s sale to be banked, when he was attacked by the lone man armed with a gun.
He reportedly put up a fight and the gunman fired two shots – one hit Rooney to the neck and exited his back. The gunman then grabbed the bag and fled towards another male waiting on a motorcycle then both sped off making good their escape.
Commander Persaud confirmed that police are in possession of CCTV footage to assist in their investigations.
Meanwhile, another pump attendant who is attached to the service station, Rondell McGarrell, disclosed that based on what he was told, the gunman was on foot when he ran into the gas station. He disclosed that the man was masked and was wearing a “flap hat”. He added that Rooney was heading into a car when he was attacked and the suspect did not immediately brandish the gun. “After the man ain’t giving him the bag, he pulled out the gun and fired the shot.”
Police are investigating and the persons arrested are being questioned.

 

