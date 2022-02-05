Prison escapee captured with foot cuffs still on

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday afternoon reportedly captured an escaped prisoner hiding in the backlands of Good Hope on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) with his foot shackles still on.

The prisoner, identified as 18-year-old Kavin Singh, was an inmate at the Lusignan Prison on remand for armed robbery and two counts of the illegal possession of ammunition and firearm.

According to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), Singh had escaped from a washroom inside the virtual court compound that was recently established at the Lusignan Prison.

He was reportedly taken to the virtual court along with seven other inmates to face their scheduled virtual court appearances. Singh was in the custody of Prison Officer, Rawlewayne Payne, when he asked to use the washroom.

Singh was granted permission to use the washroom and, with his foot shackles on, he slowly walked to where it was located on the western side of the compound.

Officer Payne related that he then visited the court office briefly and returned but when he went to check up on Singh, he was gone.

An alarm was raised and a manhunt commenced for the escapee. It is believed that Singh had scaled the fence and made good his escape.

However, his freedom was short lived when officers located him hiding out in the Good Hope backlands with his foot shackles still on.

In a photo taken moments after he was captured, it appeared as if he might have jumped into a trench. His skin was muddy and his t-shirt was torn.

It should be noted that only a week ago, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, during his speech at a Senior Prison Officers’ Conference, urged prison officers to be more responsible when inmates are in their custody.

The Minister said, “Don’t give a prisoner the key to open the gate and then they get away and then we will have to be looking for them.”

Benn had warned too that if prison officers cannot do the job, then they will have to leave and the department will have to replace them with individuals who can do their job properly.