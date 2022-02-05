Peru suspends oil company’s operations after disastrous spill

Latest update February 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Even as four officials of Spanish oil giant, Repsol, remain barred by a judge from leaving Peru over an oil spill disaster there, the country is now mounting more pressure on the company by suspending its operations.
In fact, Peru’s Ministry of Environment (MINAM) in a statement noted that the company’s operation will remain suspended until its contingency plan is modified and when the government is satisfied that there will be no more reoccurrence of an oil spill from Repsol.
The oil spill occurred on January 15, 2022 at one of the La Pampilla refineries off the coast of Ventanilla in the region of Lima, Peru. It was reported that the spill was caused by shock waves from an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean. At the time of the undersea eruption, Suezmax tanker, Mare Doricum, was offloading a shipment of Brazilian crude oil at one of La Pampilla refinery’s offshore mooring buoys, and as such, a quantity of the cargo was released.
Repsol had underreported the quantity of crude that was spilled but later investigations by Peru’s Agency for Environmental Assessment and Enforcement (OEFA) revealed that almost 12,000 barrels of oils was spilled – more than double the amount that was initially reported by the company.
