One Guyana cycling group ride to Suriname hailed a success-organisers

Kaieteur News – The One Guyana Cycling Group ride to Suriname was hailed a success by the organisers.

The ride which was organised by Kwame Ridley, Paul Choo-wee- nam, Sean Chan, and Jeffrey Yearwood commenced on January 27 and concluded on January 31.

The event, which was designed to help the riders prepare for 2022 local Cycling season, is the brainchild of Kwame Ridley and started in 2018, but was halted due to the pandemic.

Ridley told Kaieteur Sport that the ride will help to promote tourism, foster greater relationship between Guyana and Suriname, promote the sport in both countries and a healthy lifestyle.

45 cyclists from Guyana participated including three females with the youngest rider being 17-year old Mario Washington and the oldest cyclist was Paul-Coo-Wee-Nam.

The event commenced at the round-a-bout at Vlissingen Road, however some cyclists returned from the Berbice Bridge, while some returned from Skeldon where the first leg concluded. The second leg commenced from South Drain, Nickerie and concluded at Curuni where the Guyanese contingent was joined by 30 cyclists from Suriname on their way to Paramaribo to complete the third and final leg.

The event was sponsored by Chin Chan Cycle Store, Signs Sunset Hardware General Store, XTRA Gingerale, BM Soat Auto Sales and Professional Key Shop.