Masters’ Appreciation Football set for GFC on Sunday

Feb 05, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Masters United Committee presents its Masters’ Appreciation and Bob Marley One Love Football Celebration on Sunday at Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground.

Gordon “Ultimate Warrior” Braithwaite is expected to be present on Sunday.

GFC will be buzzing with excitement on February 6 from 8:00am to 12:00 pm with the inaugural event to honour former national players and celebrate Marley’s birthday anniversary.
The late Reggae icon Bob Marley was an avid soccer player, whose love for the game drove him to play at every opportunity. Even while on tour, the famed singer found time to participate in friendly scrimmages at the nearest park with members of his band.
According to a release from the association, “It will be free, no charge. Persons can just come in and drop a small contribution that will be used towards other master’s football future events.”
The event will feature three friendly master’s over-40 matches and one over-50 football match between Pele FC, Santos FC, Thomas United FC, Beacon FC, Wales FC and Ballers FC.
In the first match, North Georgetown face South Georgetown from 8:00 hrs in the Over-50 encounter then Ballers FC battle Wales FC at 9:00 hrs.
The penultimate game of the day will see Thomas United FC take on Beacon FC at 10:00 hrs then the day wraps up when Pele FC meet Santos FC from 11:00 hrs.

 

