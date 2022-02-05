Education officials pay visit to family of girl killed in Mahaica accident

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, Senior Officers within the Ministry of Education visited the home of the late Shereeda Persaud who was a Grade 11 student of the Bush Lot Secondary School.

The 16 year-old died following a vehicular accident on Wednesday at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

A Ministry of Education release noted, “Our officers extended heartfelt condolences and words of comfort to the family of Shereeda, who was a Grade 11 student of the Bush Lot Secondary School and represented Region Five at the 2021 Youth Parliament, where she served as the Minister of Home Affairs.”

The Ministry was represented by the Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Ms. Tiffany Harvey; Chief Schools’ Welfare Officer, Ms. Gillian Vyphuis; Senior Officer attached to the office of the DCEO (Admin), Ms. Penelope McIntosh and Senior Schools’ Welfare Officer (SSWO) of Region Five, Mrs. Gloria Davidson-James.

According to the Ministry’s release, the visit is only the first as officers of the Department of Education for Region Five were slated to visit the family today to discuss what other assistance could be offered.