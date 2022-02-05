De road contract moving like a bullet train

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Budget nah pass yet and we done select contractor fuh de Linden to Mabura Road. It gan be real joke if de allocation fuh de road get chop out de Budget while we done mek announcement dat a Brazilian firm win de massive contract.

Dem boys wan know wah happen to local content and this road contract. De Prezzie bin seh how de local content law gan be fuh everything. So dem boys nah understand how a foreign company get de contract. But dat is de difference between talking and walking. Nuff ah we does talk nuff but we can’t deliver.

De APNU+AFC should take a leaf out of de guvament book. De guvament moving things along at a brisk pace. De speed at which projects moving in Guyana mek Speedy Gonzalez look like a turtle.

By de way, dem boys wan know wah happen to dem turtle wah de wildlife people seize. Dem hope dem feeding dem turtle and nah loose dem back pun de road. Dem turtle did destined fuh one place and one place only: somebody’s pot. So de wildlife people save dem turtle life.

It mek dem boys remember de story bout de family of turtles wah decide fuh go pun a picnic. Dem tek one week fuh reach de picnic site. But when dem reach, dem realise dem forget de picnic blanket home.

Dem ask de youngest turtle fuh go back home and get it. He protest but ask dat dem don’t eat de food until he come back. Dem agree.

Two weeks pass and de little one nah return yet. De family decide fuh eat.

Just as dem finish, de young turtle return. When he seen dat dem almost finish eating, he get vex and tell dem: “Ah know y’all woulda eat, dat is why when ah reach halfway ah turn back.

Talk half. Leff half.