CSEC Golf History Inches Closer

Kaieteur News – The Nexgen Golf Academy hosted 30 students from Rosignol Secondary School on Thursday to prepare them for their historic venture in becoming a part of the first group of learners to take golf as a PE elective at the CSEC examinations this year.

The students, accompanied by teachers Miss Rameshwari Dharamdat and Sir Kevon Jawahir spent 4 hours going through driving, chipping and putting drills before engaging in fierce chipping and putting competition that produced the following results after multiple playoffs to determine a winner:

Chipping

Boys

1st- Akadian Andrews

2nd- Veer Farhad

Girls

1st – Alecia Fraser

2nd Kayla Joseph

Putting

1st -Kieanna Mc Almont

2nd -Odel Fordyce

MTV sports reporter Jessica Callender commented that the talent on display continues to amaze her as she has been following the development of the sport from the inception.

President of the Nexgen Golf Academy Aleem Hussain and Coach Al Wilson took the time to work with each student individually and ensured that each one had the opportunity to hit dozens of balls before the competition.

Sir Kevon Jawahir spoke about the feeling he had when first invited to participate in the programme by Allied Arts Unit Ms. Barker-King and Mr. Braithwaite, “I never imagined that I would be hooked on a game so quickly and immediately wanted to ensure that my school would be an active participant. With the response demonstrated here today, it is almost certain that this will be a main PE activity in our school and at CSEC level for many years to come.”

Under the joint collaboration between Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit and Nexgen Golf Academy, the sport has acquired the keen interest of thousands of students and their families in just over a year, taking full advantage of its covid-19 compliant status.

“The unique teaching methods of Mr. Hussain guarantees that anyone can learn to hit the ball properly in less time than it takes to drink a cup of tea!” according to Ms. Barker-King. Mr. Braithwaite added, “This has been demonstrated time and time again to the hundreds of new players flock to the sport each time we do an outreach.”

According to estimates, the number of learners who will select golf as their CSEC examination PE elective this year will exceed expectations and that number is expected to be in the thousands next year as more secondary schools join the programme. Currently, 82 schools are participating and 28 more from Georgetown district are set to come on board in March.

The government has allocated extraordinary resources to sport and education in the 2022 budget and with emphasis on new golf courses such as Maraiko Bay Resorts and Ashmin’s Fun Park and other golf facilities, it is almost certain that Guyana will become a golf destination in the near future.

For more information on how you can learn the game or sharpen your skills, contact the Nexgen Golf Academy via Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp 645-0944 or visit them at the Scouts Association Ground on Woolford Avenue.