COVID-19 claims lives of 3 unvaccinated men

– 432 new infections

Kaieteur News – Three unvaccinated men, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died over a two-day period (February 3 to 4). This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the country’s latest fatalities are that of a 61-year-old from Region Three, an 82-year-old and a 71-year-old from Region Four.

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,179.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 432 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 61,108.

The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 138 are in institutional isolation, 5,537 are in home isolation and 18 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 54,240 persons have recovered from the virus.

