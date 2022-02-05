Caribs and Panthers vie for top spot ‘Law men’, Army and Police, to engage in battle

GRFU 10s Tournament continues today…

Kaieteur News – The National Park Rugby playfield comes alive once more as the Guyana Rugby Football Union’s (GRFU) 10s Tournament unfolds today with the second round of matches, as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Falcons and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) kicking off the double header.

In the opening match, the law men will battle from 15:30hrs with the hopes of registering a win since both sides conceded defeat on Saturday last.

At 16:20 hrs, the undefeated sides, Pepsi Panthers and Yamaha Caribs, take to the field in a match that will decide the leader of the tournament.

The first round double header saw the Pepsi Panthers taste victory after they secured a nail biting win over the Falcons, 40-36. In the other match of the double header, GDF also narrowly lost to the Caribs, 39 – 32.

According the Falcon’s fly half, Michael Borrow, the team is ready to bounce back and secure their first win of the tournament following the identification of their errors in the opening match.

Barrow stated that his side, though a young one, has worked hard to eliminate the needless mistakes and will put forth a better show when they compete again.

The competition will see the four sides battling each other twice in a round robin format with the best two then contesting the grand finale to determine who claims top honours. The other remaining playing dates for February are the 12th, 19th and 26th.