Brazilian company to construct Linden to Mabura Road

…after CDB grants no-objection – Dr. Singh announces

Kaieteur News – Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on Thursday announced that Brazilian firm, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A has received the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) no-objection to build the US$190 million Linden to Mabura Road.

This road project, which is the largest ever to be approved by the Bank, is just the first phase that will ultimately lead to a completed Linden to Lethem road link that will then complete an overland link to Brazil.

“The government of Guyana achieved a major milestone with respect to one of the most important and transformative project in budget 2022, I refer here to the Linden to Mabura road,” Dr. Singh said on Thursday.

The Minister noted that shortly after his Government assumed office, a meeting was held with the Bank which concluded with an agreement for the construction of the road. This then led to the public open international tender process which attracted a number of international companies.

In December, Kaieteur News reported that five companies had submitted financial proposals to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for this project. The Ministry of Public Works, which this project falls under, estimated the project to cost some $34,197,257,104.

The companies which competed for the contract were: China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (China) with a bid of $29,962,374,255, China Railway International Company Limited (China) with a bid of $33,808,790,866, Shandong Luqiao Group Company Limited (China) with a bid of $30,225,357,150, Queiroz Galvao (Brazil) with a bid of $29,546,747,077, and joint ventures Castilho (Brazil) and local company EOCI with a bid of $35,138,144,149.

The Ministry of Finance in a release noted, that “After a thorough evaluation process involving engagements and consultations with the Caribbean Development Bank, Consultant Mott MacDonald and other specialists, Bid No. 5, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A, was determined as the most responsive bid indicating full compliance with all Environmental, Social, Health and Safety requirements.”

Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A is a large Brazilian Contractor firm established in 1966. The company specialises in the construction of refineries, roads, bridges, commercial offices, residential buildings, highways, and sewage systems worldwide.

“Today (Thursday) we receive the no objection from the Caribbean Development Bank to precede with the recommended bidder which is the consortium led by a major Brazilian construction firm Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A,” the Minister announced.

He added that having the no objection issued by the CDB, the next step will be for the government to engage in negotiations and conclude a contract with the Brazilian company.

This project, which is in partnership with the Government of Guyana, CDB and the United Kingdom Government, includes the upgrading of approximately 122km of road from Linden to Mabura Hill to an asphaltic concrete road, and the construction of five drainage structures.

Upon completion, this road would provide major support to ease of travel, trade and general connectivity between Guyana and Brazil and open vast opportunities by linking Guyana’s hinterland communities to Georgetown.

Happy with the vast opportunities that would be opened for hinterland communities in that area is Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Lenox Shuman.

During his contribution to the 2022 Budget debate yesterday, Shuman said, “I am happy to know that, that critical link in this country is being looked at. It may not be everything that we want but Mr. Speaker it is a very critical and important start to giving those communities close to that roadway access to the market place.”

Budget 2022, which was read last Wednesday by Dr. Singh, has allocated a sum of $6 billion for the construction of the Linden to Mabura Hill road.