AAG to submit athletes’ list for Carifta

Feb 05, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – As the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) prepares to submit their list of athletes for the annual Carfita Games, the body will, tomorrow, Sunday, host their first trails for the premiere Junior Championship at the Leonora Track and Field Facility.

AAG President, Aubrey Hutson

President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, said that athletes’ performance from November 2021 to present will be considered for selection to the youth championship team that will compete in Jamaica from April 16 – 18.
Huston further disclosed that the likes returning female Javelin Gold Medalist, Anisa Gibbons as well as long jumper Wesley Tindall have both made their qualifying marks.
Speaking with the AAG President, he said: “Well, we’ve started our season and especially in field events we accept any results of increase in the season prior to Carifta and the closing date, which is the 1st of April, as authentic results for entry.”
“We have to submit our long list by the 15th of this month. So, we will start to look at the athletes as of this weekend and those that we think will be able to make it, will help [us] prepare our budget because we are looking at around a 12-15 athlete contingent to send to for this year’s Carifta.”
“So, we are working hard from the technical standpoint to ensure that everything is done so the athletes can perform. And you know we’re just looking forward for them to go out there and really, truly get good performances, be selected to this team and then go on to Jamaica to represent us.”
The prestigious championship was not staged in 2020 and 2021 owing to the effects of the global pandemic, but it is set to make a return to the country which has dominated its medal tally for the past few decades.

 

