1 feared dead, 2 swim to shore after boat capsizes

Kaieteur News – One person is feared dead while two were able to swim to safety after a fibreglass boat, powered by a 100Hp outboard engine, capsized in the Essequibo River on Thursday night.

Feared dead is Lakeram Kuber, 54, of Bellplaine Wakenaam, Essequibo, Region Three.

The boat in which Kuber was travelling in reportedly capsized around 23:00hrs after a wave reportedly knocked it over.

According to police, Kuber and a friend, Feroze Amin, 58, who is said to be the captain of the boat, had decided to leave Wakenaam earlier that evening to pick up an acquaintance, Floyd Dazzell, at Supenaam on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

They made it to Supenaam safely but tragedy struck on their way back to Wakenaam. A wave reportedly struck the boat with force and Amin lost control of the outboard engine resulting in it overturning.

The two survivors, Dazzell and Amin who made it to shore safely, revealed that when the boat started sinking, they all decided to take of their clothes quickly and swim to shore.

They began swimming together but the water was rough and as they battled to survive, they lost sight of each other.

Kaieteur News learnt that one of the survivors made it to the seawall located at Bellplaine, Wakenaam and stayed there until he was rescued. The other survivor as he got closer to shore began shouting for help and was rescued too, but Kuber was not found.

A search party has been launched but up to press time yesterday, there was still no sign of him.