Woman robbed at gunpoint during home invasion

Feb 04, 2022
Kaieteur News- A 34-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint when she woke up to find two bandits in her bedroom at her Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo residence.
The incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday. According to reports, the woman alleged that about 02:00hrs she was robbed of $500,000 cash by the perpetrators. After being awoken by a strange sound in her home, she discovered that there were two unidentified males at her bedside demanding that she hand over cash.
Fearful for her life, the victim surrendered the money to one of the suspects who was armed with a gun. After which they ran out of her bedroom and made good their escape in an unknown direction. Further investigations are currently in progress.
