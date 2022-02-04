Wakenaam Royal Strikers U19 overcome South Side U19 in 25-over fixture

Kaieteur News – Wakenaam Royal Strikers U19 defeated South Side U19 of East Bank Essequibo by 103 runs in a 25-over fixture on Saturday last at G Square Cavaliers Sports Club ground, Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

Wakenaam Royal Strikers U19 lost opener Gladewin Henry (10) lbw to Natron Gill with the score on 17, after he had struck the pacer for two fours. However, fellow opener Azeer Ramrattan and Toshall Surujpaul added 25 for the second-wicket before Toshall Surujpaul (05) was run out, attempting a second-run.

Ramrattan and Andy Dindyal steadied the innings nicely with an entertaining third-wicket stand of 63. The left-handed Ramrattan struck five fours and three sixes before he caught off Mark Mohabir for 49, while Dindyal put on another useful partnership of 39 for the fourth-wicket with Mohandass Surujpaul.

Dindyal hammered four fours and three sixes before he was caught of Ronaldo Scouten for 41 while Sachin Chulai (00) was bowled by Scouten as Wakenaam Royal Strikers U19 lost two wickets in quick succession. Mohandass Surujpaul hammered three fours and two sixes before he bowled by Sarwan Bishram for a fine 47 while spinner Triven Mohabir picked up two more quick wickets to pegged back the scoring in the latter stages of the innings. However, Tomesh Persaud (11*) and Shahid Mohamed (02*) saw Wakenaam Strikers to 186-9.

Scouten claimed 3-27 and Triven Mohabir 2-37.

Mohandass Surujpaul provided Wakenaam Strikers with the breakthrough when he had Mark Mohabir (00) caught before medium pacer Mohamed had Bishram (00) well caught at mid-wicket by Nazam Mohamed. Traven Mohabir looked positive as he struck four fours to get chase off in fine fashion, but South Side U19 lost two more quick wickets including that of skipper Scouten (00), well caught at the wicket by Videsh Ramnarine of Mohandass Surujpaul. Despite a top score of 43 from Mohabir, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and South Side U19 were bowled out for 83 in 17.1 overs. Mohabir stroked nine fours as Mohandass Surujpaul captured 2-6, Toshall Surujpaul 2-9 and Gladewin Henry 2-10. Mohandass Surujpaul was named man-of-the-match.

The game was sponsored by Wakenaam Royal Strikers.